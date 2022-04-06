0 for 23: Police say accused vehicle burglar failed almost two dozen times before arrest

Ocala police detectives have arrested a man accused of entering 23 vehicles and trying, unsuccessfully, to start and steal them.

Police officials said they're finishing up their arrest reports on the Ocala man. In all, Marcus Terell Collins is expected to be charged with 23 counts of burglary of a conveyance, 23 counts of attempted auto theft and 21 counts of criminal mischief.

As of Wednesday, Collins, 21, was being held in the Marion County Jail with bail set at $127,000. His current charges include attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and burglary of a conveyance.

Eight Ocala apartment complexes were targeted

Authorities said that from March 24 through April 4, someone entered 23 vehicles that were parked at eight Ocala apartment complexes:

Canterbury Apartments, 3585 SW 38th Terrace

Estates at Heathbrook, 4900 SW 46th Court

Highlands at Heathbrook, 5101 SW 60th Street Road

Tuscany Place Apartments, 3240 SW 34th St.

Grand Reserve, 3001 SW 24th Ave.

Paddock Place Apartments, 2707 SW 33rd Ave.

Carlton Arms Apartments, 5001 SW 20th St.

Carrington Lane Apartments, 3001 Lake Weir Ave.

Detectives said the burglaries occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. Officials said the vehicles were all different makes and models and were unlocked.

Police officials said the burglar would enter the unlocked vehicle, damage the steering wheel column with the intent to hot wire the vehicle, and eventually leave.

A picture of one of the many vehicles where the steering column was damaged

On April 4 at the Carlton Arms Apartments, a man heard his vehicle start and went outside. He saw a male, later identified as Collins, in his vehicle. Officers said the man removed Collins from the vehicle and held him until police officials arrived.

Collins declined to speak with officers.

OPD officers are asking the public to please lock their vehicle doors.

