At S$0.42, Is China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SGX:QES) Worth Looking At Closely?

While China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SGX:QES) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$0.49 and falling to the lows of S$0.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' current trading price of S$0.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China Sunsine Chemical Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! China Sunsine Chemical Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that China Sunsine Chemical Holdings’s ratio of 3.14x is below its peer average of 12.26x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that China Sunsine Chemical Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from China Sunsine Chemical Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of China Sunsine Chemical Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although QES is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to QES, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QES for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

