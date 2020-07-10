0 to 60,000 Bottles Sold: This California Wine Startup's Pivot to Virtual is Turning Living Rooms Into Tasting Rooms Across America

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, In Good Taste Wines launches the newest addition to their lineup - the Wild Child Tasting Flight. At the intersection of discovery and quality, the new flight has 8 less traditional varietals that wine enthusiasts across the country can enjoy in the brand's patented 6 ounce mini bottles. To enhance the experience and allow customers to learn about what makes the wines special, In Good Taste offers complimentary, expert-led virtual tastings over Zoom for anyone who purchases a flight.

At the intersection of discovery and quality, the Wild Child kit is comprised of 8 less traditional wines you are sure to love. More

The release of the Wild Child Flight comes in the wake of the impressive "California Wine Mixer" launch; as the company's first variety flight. The California Wine Mixer set the bar high as it sold 60,000 individual by-the-glass bottles in the first 3 months. As employers and universities across the nation began social distancing and enforcing limitations on their operations, In Good Taste was able to offer a simple, exciting way to bring coworkers, families, students, and friend groups together - safely.

Zach Feinberg, Co-founder, expresses the significance of the last few months' growth and the impact of current events on the business.

"In the last 90 days our company has gone from 6 people in a warehouse, to 30 people spread across the country. Our growth can be attributed to the hard work of our agile team and the remarkable talent that we have been able to onboard. We plan to continue to expand and hire more talented individuals that are out of work in the wine industry."

Keeping pace with customer demand, while ensuring the highest quality and service, the team has introduced leadership positions to uphold the standards that the company has been rooted in from the beginning; product operations, customer support, development and growth are just a few of the areas seeing new leadership.

Claire Waluch, Head of Growth, was onboarded in April of 2020 and has been able to play a critical role in the company's success. While adapting to the limitations, she expresses how we can still connect with one another over a glass of wine.

"Wine is a social activity, and physical distancing shouldn't stop us from creating memories over wine safely through virtual experiences. In these difficult times, we're here to help people relax and discover - uncovering new wines shouldn't just be for the experts."

In Good Taste, the world's leading producer of by-the-glass wines, brings the tasting room experience to your living room through guided, expert-led, virtual tastings. Their patented, 6 ounce mini bottles allow customers to taste a variety of high quality wines, before purchasing the full bottle. Unlike traditional wineries, In Good Taste purchases premium wine by the barrel from small family run vineyards around the world. This flexibility provides the customer with a unique, discovery-forward tasting experience, as flights are assembled from wines across the globe. In Good Taste believes uncovering new wines shouldn't be reserved for the experts, and that every glass is an opportunity for connection with people near and far. Headquartered in Los Angeles, In Good Taste Wines anticipates major expansion into eCommerce, retail, and subscription services in the next 12 months.