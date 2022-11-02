At S$0.85, Is It Time To Put Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM) On Your Watch List?

Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$0.90 and falling to the lows of S$0.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boustead Projects' current trading price of S$0.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boustead Projects’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Boustead Projects?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boustead Projects today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SGD0.99, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Boustead Projects has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Boustead Projects look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boustead Projects. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AVM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Boustead Projects as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Boustead Projects you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Boustead Projects, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

