At S$0.96, Is It Time To Put Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (SGX:BUOU) On Your Watch List?

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (SGX:BUOU), which is in the reits business, and is based in Singapore, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust?

Good news, investors! Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD1.42, but it is currently trading at S$0.96 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.7% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BUOU is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BUOU, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BUOU for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

