'Like A 007 Movie': House Democrat Tears Apart GOP For Working With A 'Villain'

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) burned Republicans on the House Oversight Committee for working with “villain” Gal Luft, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)’s “missing” witness in his Biden family probe and a man who federal prosecutors accused of being involved in “multiple international criminal schemes.”

Luft, an American-Israeli dual citizen, faces charges tied to an eight-count indictment unsealed earlier this week that alleges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese government.

Moskowitz on Thursday pointed to Republicans focused on the Defense Department’s inability to pass an audit before asking about the results of an “audit” of the House Oversight Committee.

“Oh wait, I have that audit of this committee – actually, it’s in form of an indictment. It’s an indictment by the Department of Justice because this committee is focusing on working with foreign agents, right?” he said.

“You want to talk about national security? It’s why you guys are here. It’s about national security but the main committee is working with an indicted Chinese agent who does business with the Iranian regime, and is an illegal arms dealer to Libya.”

He added: “All of this in order to own Hunter Biden. That’s how far they’ve stooped. It reads like a 007 movie, this indictment, except they’re working with the villain.”

Moskowitz: The American people need to know whether the indicted foreign agent, the illegal arms salesman… that’s who they’re working with, we need to know if they have jeopardized homeland security in their search to help Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/9jYeft9yS4 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

Moskowitz’s remarks follow a letter from Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) to Comer where they expressed concern that the committee “has been manipulated by an apparent con man.”

The Florida Democrat announced on Wednesday that he sent letters to chairs of three congressional committees to investigate Luft and his ties to members of the House Oversight Committee.

“It’s mind-boggling that the Chairman [Comer] still wants to get testimony from somebody with such little credibility, all so the GOP can continue peddling deranged theories to influence the 2024 election,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

