‘007 vibes’ flow from this alluring futuristic estate for sale in Vegas. Check it out

Perched high above the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip, an estate with extremely unique — and insanely cool — presence has landed on the market in Henderson, Nevada, for $18.5 million.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence manages to invoke a sense of mystery, combined with an elegant chicness that only James Bond can pull off.

“Experience the epitome of luxury with 30-foot ceilings, indoor water features, 23 foot motorized pocket sliding doors, heated floors and a chef’s kitchen including a butlers pantry, 20-foot-long island that is half black granite and half white marble, with an 8-by-15-foot porcelain tile backsplash and all top-of the-line finishes and appliances,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes.

The home’s stark alabaster interior has an open floor plan with loads of features across its 10,067 square feet, including:

Massive living room

Infinity pool

Gym

Four-car garage

Two fireplaces

But the golden aspect that stands out in this already surprising home is the primary suite — which is a secret.

“The home boasts sensual yet sophisticated features like a hidden primary suite with private outdoor shower, cabana and spa,” the listing describes. “Access the primary suite with the (wave) of a hand giving it all the 007 vibes.”

The listing is held by Ben and Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

