01 Exchange Raises $2.2M Seed Led by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital to Launch Fully Decentralized Derivatives Exchange on Solana

01 Exchange
·5 min read

The First Derivatives Exchange to Support Orderbook-based Perpetual Futures and Powers on Solana Is Launching this Month

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / 01 Exchange, the first fully-decentralized derivatives exchange to support orderbook-based power perpetuals and perpetual futures on Solana, today announced it has raised $2.2M in a series seed round co-led by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital with participation from Solana Ventures, Ledger Prime, Pattern Research, Finlink Capital, Inscribed Ventures, Smile Asia, and Dropout Syndicate. The project is also supported by Chris McCann and Edith Yeung, general partners at Race Capital and early seed investor in FTX and Solana, Alfred Cheung, also general partner at Race Capital and co-founder of BEA Systems, and Lily Liu, co-founder of Earn.com and advisor to the Solana Foundation. The project will use the funds to create a unified venue to trade perpetual futures and powered perpetuals on Solana for the first time.

01 Exchange is a full-suite derivatives exchange, offering everything a centralized exchange offers, and more, through a fully decentralized protocol. The exchange features an on-chain limit orderbook through a deep integration with Project Serum, cross-collateralization (i.e. the ability to collateralize multiple positions using different tokens), powerful cross-margining (i.e. sharing leverage across all positions under a single account), and yield-earning deposits, all without sacrificing on decentralization.

"The next dFTX will take everything a CEX offers, and plug it into a fully decentralized infrastructure. For that reason, we're very excited to partner with 01 Exchange and help them build the most powerful, liquid, and feature rich derivatives DEX for traders," said Kyle Samani, Managing Partner, Multicoin Capital.

Traders will also be able to trade perpetual futures and power perpetuals, an entirely new asset class, first introduced by Dave White and Dan Robinson, from Paradigm. While the article makes mention of "squeeth" (squared ETH), 01 Exchange will also be implementing "squol," squared SOL, among many other underlying assets.

Power perpetuals give traders global option-like exposure without the effort, risk, or expense of rolling their positions, selecting strikes, or selecting expiries. On top of that, this product allows traders to hedge their impermanent loss in liquidity pools as well as any option which uses the same asset no matter the strike or expiry.

The market for centralized options is mature and flourishing. There is currently more than $14 billion of aggregated open interest on BTC options and over $6 billion of open interest on ETH options across popular centralized trading venues, such as Deribit, LedgerX, CME, Okex, and Bit.com. 01 Exchange brings these traders and this exposure to a decentralized venue for the first time.

"Power perpetuals are going to disrupt the derivatives industry, and we can't see it better implemented than on a fully decentralized orderbook model like 01 Exchange's," said Brian Lee, Partner, Alameda Research.

In addition to trading derivatives, traders can also earn yield on deposits automatically while collateralizing positions. Borrowers can utilize 01 Exchange's large collateral pool to take on loans, which generates passive yield for depositors. Both traders and yield-seekers can earn yield through a variety of pools and products within the exchange.

Unlike other DEXs that rely on centralized servers or AMM or vAMM models to circumvent on-chain transaction limits, 01 Exchange is able to compose directly over Serum's fully on-chain orderbook and build a limit orderbook trading experience that does not compromise on functionality or decentralization.

"01 Exchange will be the first DEX to offer power perps on a true limit orderbook, and the first to offer cross-margined power perps and perpetual futures on a single venue," said Stratos, co-founder, 01 Exchange. "The ultimate vision outlined by the team is to build a trading experience that doesn't compromise on decentralization all while offering the same functionalities as any centralized exchange. The end game is to have a venue that caters to and aligns incentives for both retail and institutional traders alike."

01 is preparing to launch Mainnet on January 27th, this month, and plans to hold a trading competition soon after with some of the largest crypto and trading partners and firms. Since inception, they've partnered with large protocols such as Serum, Atrix, Pyth, Friktion, Chest, and Wormhole and were a DeFi Alliance supported protocol.

01 is launching to Mainnet on January 27th.

To learn more about 01 Exchange, please visit:

01 Exchange Website: https://01.xyz/

01 Exchange Twitter: https://twitter.com/01_exchange

01 Exchange Discord: https://discord.com/invite/01exchange

About 01 Exchange

01 Exchange is a fully decentralized orderbook-based derivatives exchange on Solana, supporting perpetual futures and power perpetuals. It features an on-chain limit orderbook through a deep integration with Project Serum, cross-collateralization (i.e. the ability to collateralize multiple positions using different tokens), powerful cross-margining (i.e. sharing leverage across all positions under a single account), and yield-earning deposits, all without sacrificing on decentralization. To learn more about 01 Exchange, please visit https://01.xyz/

About Alameda Research

Alameda Research was founded in October 2017. We manage over $1 billion in digital assets and trade $1-10 billion per day across thousands of products: all major coins and altcoins, as well as their derivatives. We have a full-scale global operation with the ability to trade on all major exchanges and markets.

About Multicoin Capital

Multicoin Capital is a thesis-driven investment firm that invests in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and blockchain companies. Crypto networks and companies will create trillions of dollars of value over the next decade. But investing in tokens is fundamentally different than investing in companies. New tools, heuristics, and security measures are needed to responsibly invest in this ecosystem. We leverage our deep understanding of blockchain technology and crypto markets to deliver exceptional returns. For more information, visit: https://multicoin.capital.

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: 01 Exchange

]]>

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Better Buy: Bitcoin Below $35,000 or Ethereum Below $2,500?

    It's also at this time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dips close to $34,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falls to about $2,300, Solana falls below $90, and Cardano drops below $0.95. With crypto prices approaching their 2021 summer lows, would investors today be better off buying Bitcoin for less than $35,000 or Ethereum below $2,500? If you're debating between Bitcoin and Ethereum, you've already made the wise decision to focus only on the crypto industry's leaders.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Former Sprint boss Marcelo Claure leaving SoftBank over $2 billion pay dispute: reports

    The New York Times and CNBC are reporting that his departure from SoftBank will be announced soon.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Royal Caribbean Builds Adults-Only Area, Carnival Joins New Ship Arms Race

    Royal Caribbean Stock has recovered but like Carnival Stock its trades below its pre-pandemic highs.