0310 Today in History
An infant Buddha statue that’s less than 6 inches tall will be put up for auction with a starting bid of $100,000. In 2018, Leon Deschamps and Shayne Thompson discovered the figurine with a metal detector while searching Shark Bay, Australia. Infant Buddha statues were typically presented during ceremonies celebrating the Buddha's birthday, thus the youthful imagery.
In collaboration with AD100 designer Leyden Lewis, the founder of Black Artists + Designers Guild transforms her home into a deeply personal reflection of her creative ethos
A Dutch historian found a unique 1,000-year-old medieval golden treasure, consisting of four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold leaf and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) announced on Thursday. Lorenzo Ruijter, 27, who told Reuters he has been treasure hunting since he was 10, discovered the treasure in 2021 in the small northern city of Hoogwoud, using a metal detector.
Arnold Schwarzenegger warned in a video that hateful ideologies like antisemitism lead to a lifetime of guilt, as he saw in his Nazi father.
Archaeologists in Sudan have uncovered the remains of a temple dating to 2,700 years ago.
The Princess of Wales has said that taking part in military first aid exercises really brought the realities of their training “to life”.
Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor, who has died aged 87, became indelibly associated in the public mind with just one role – that of Tevye, the shtetl dairyman singing and dancing his way around a farmyard as he dreams of being a wealthy man – in Norman Jewison’s 1971 film of the hit musical Fiddler on the Roof.
A centuries-old gold disc found in Denmark has revealed the earliest known mention of the Norse god Odin and shown he was being worshipped at least 150 years earlier than previously thought.
The $865 million reconstruction of the historic church is expected to wrap next year, six years after it caught fire.
A blacksmith in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is practically beating swords into ploughshares, and turning one man’s trash into treasures. Viktor Mikhalev takes weapons and ammunition and produces what he calls the flowers of war. Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes.
The Best Song nominee and legendary Talking Heads frontman sits down with EW to talk EGOTs, heading back to Broadway, and what you'll see at the ceremony on Sunday.
This year’s free event marks the 40th gathering and features more than 150 craft Kentucky vendors.
Daredevil: Born Again gives Charlie Cox's Daredevil his first solo outing in the MCU. Here's everything we know about this Disney+ series.
What are fans to do when their favorite artists say hateful and racist things? Look within on a case-by-case basis, experts say.
She even painted the toilet and fridge 💖
On a recent evening in a fashionable event space in New York, Takashi Murakami was launching his latest commercial collaboration with the watchmaker Hublot.
The production — created by Stevens, Justin Peck, and Jackie Sibblies Drury — will premiere this summer at Bard College in New York. Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois Being Adapted Into a Musical Jo Vito
In 2020, Newark's statue of Columbus came down. Now a monument to Harriet Tubman has gone up in its place. And it talks.
During the course of a long and distinguished career on stage and screen, the Israeli actor Chaim Topol, who has died at the age of 87, was famous for any number of iconic performances. He was Dr Hans Zarkov in Mike Hodges’s deliriously camp space opera Flash Gordon – his character even being namechecked in the Queen single that accompanied the film – and played 007’s wily ally Milos Columbo in the grittiest entry in the Roger Moore Bond canon, For Your Eyes Only.
EXCLUSIVE: Haylie Duff is the latest Napoleon Dynamite alumnus to join the cast of animated blockchain pilot Cyko KO. She will reunite with Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries on the pilot, which is now called Cyko KO: The Animated Series. The show is based on Rob Feldman’s Ringo Award-nominated comic book, published […]