0407 Today in History
A Muslim man behind bars in Virginia says the jail he's in is preventing his religious practice during the month of Ramadan. The holy month traditionally includes the practice of fasting from dawn to sunset. Now, Alexander Crichlow is suing the Department of Corrections.
The US, the UK, Albania and Malta walked out of a Russia-led UN meeting as Moscow's envoy for children's rights, wanted by the ICC for war crimes, began speaking to the Security Council.
King Charles has handed out Maundy money for the first time as monarch during a service at York Minster.
The Kremlin has a problem generating "military manpower," however, it also fears a new wave of mobilisation in Russia due to the current mood of the population. Source: CNN, citing Western officials Quote: "[Russia has - ed.
The country can’t do anything substantive to reciprocate because it is too far behind and needs the latest Western technologies.
Still, over 5,000 people visited the accidental mummies in a single day, officials said.
The “exceptional” designs showed “many precise anatomical details” of the animals, experts said.
A new exhibit hosted by Museum of Templo Mayor in Mexico City marks the 45th anniversary of the discovery of a monolith depicting Coyolxauhqui, the Mexica lunar goddess. The finding was a milestone for Mexican archaeology, as it shed light on Mexica civilization before the Spanish conquest. “Coyolxauhqui: The star, the goddess, the discovery” displays more than 150 archaeological objects focused on the mythology, symbolism and scientific research around this deity (whose name is pronounced Koy-ol-shauw-kee).
The ruins were just discovered and show traces of the famous Warsaw ghetto uprising of 1943.
“Instead of people focusing on his work, they were very focused on things like his hair … While he was navigating his career, he was also navigating the perceptions that people had about him.”
Growing evidence suggests Russian forces are stealing art and cultural artifacts from Ukraine on a scale not seen in Europe since the Nazi plunder of World War II.
It's a new adventure for Terry McGinnis
Three men whose graves were found at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches were members of its congregation in the early 19th century, a team of archaeologists and scientists in Virginia announced Thursday. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg, Virginia's colonial capital. Members initially gathered in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating.
The modern superhero movie would not exist without the version of Superman limned by Christopher Reeve in Warner Bros.’ 1978 smash “Superman.” First created in 1938 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster for Action Comics, the Man of Steel became a pop-culture mainstay with the syn- dicated “Adventures of Superman” TV series in the 1950s. […]
Baltimore Museum of Art opening Hip Hop Art Exhibition
When everyone saw this week the colourful and slightly fey design of the invitation to the Coronation, many exclaimed: “Oh, there’s the Green Man!”
Wealth generates its own level of fascination. There are few people in the Western World today who aren't aware of the billionaires Buffett, Gates and Musk, but back in the day, the same could be said...
Montreal folk singer Le Ren will serve as the opener on select dates. Jeff Tweedy Announces Summer 2023 Solo Tour Eddie Fu
Norman Reynolds, the two-time Oscar winning production and art designer on various Star Wars and Indiana Jones films who director Steven Spielberg once called the “creative core” of the franchises, has died. He was 89. LucasFilm LTD has confirmed his death, first reported by the BBC, which said that Reynolds “died peacefully with his wife […]