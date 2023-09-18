091723 PM WEBCAST
091723 PM WEBCAST
Japan's space agency has launched a rocket on September 6 at 7:42 PM EDT carrying a telescope that's more advanced than NASA's Chandra and other X-ray observatories already in orbit.
India is launching its first space-based solar observatory mission called Aditya-L1 to study the sun — just days after the successful landing of the country's moon rover mission Chandrayaan-3. The launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:20 pm PT on September 1 (11:50 am IST on September 2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL), India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday. ISRO aims to better understand coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields through the Aditya-L1 mission.
Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34 am PT (6:04 pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Looking for help on the waiver wire?Jennifer Eakins reveals five drop candidates to make room for your Week 2 pickups.
The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur shared her philosophy on body positivity.
The Patriots got a huge play on special teams against the Dolphins.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead then saw their own rally stifled in painful fashion
"I cant NOT do this." The post Woman ‘on the cusp’ reveals the ‘dead giveaway’ to distinguish Gen Zers from Millennials: ‘just analyze how they pose in photos’ appeared first on In The Know.
"I want to be VERY clear here. This is THE GREATEST LIFE HACK THIS APP HAS EVER SHOWN ME."
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
On Sept. 18, 1983, the greasepainted rock gods bared their faces at a live MTV press conference — and against all odds, the makeunder revitalized their flagging career.
The 2024 Ford F-150 debuts updated Blue Oval emblem. It joins the recent trend of flatter, crisper logos across various industries.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
"One of the most vile human beings on this planet."
The Fjallraven Kanken Backpack is one of the most popular bags ever. This dupe is less than half the price and looks identical!