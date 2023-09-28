Valley Vietnam Veterans return from the 26th Honor Flight
Bagpipes and banners were part of the "rock star welcome" for the Valley veterans returning home from our nation's capitol.
Bagpipes and banners were part of the "rock star welcome" for the Valley veterans returning home from our nation's capitol.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
"This isn't a slam dunk" for Democrats, Dingell says of blue-collar support.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
Judge Tanya Chutkan rejects a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump that she recuse herself from his federal election interference case.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
It works fast to revive pilled fabrics, from sweaters to sofas.
2024 Bentley Bentayga runs the luxury meter to its 'Ludicrous' setting. Because who wants to risk breathing the air in between tunnels?
Artifact, a platform built by Instagram’s co-founders, is launching the ability for users to make posts. Up until now, the platform has been an aggregator for news and links, but is now becoming more of a social network by allowing users to create posts. Artifact co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger announced the launch of the new feature at today's Code Conference.
Affordable luxury is attainable now more than ever with so many brands creating quality products that won't break the bank. These kitchen staples are all under $100.
It's actually cute, too. The post If you love your Stanley tumbler, you’ll love this pouch that makes it easy to take it with you anywhere appeared first on In The Know.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Eugenia Cooney has been a fixture on YouTube for over a decade. But for the last few years, fans have been growing increasingly concerned.