$1,000,000 bond set for man accused shooting girlfriend in Urbana

The man accused of killing a woman in Urbana this weekend had his bond nearly doubled Monday morning.

Jamie King, 30, appeared in Champaign County Municipal Court Monday morning for his arraignment, online court records show. King was arrested on murder and a weapons charge Sunday morning.

During his court appearance, a judge set King’s bond at $1,000,000. Previously, it was set at $510,000.

Urbana police and fire crews were called to an apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street after King called 911 to report that his girlfriend had been shot, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Monday.

“My girlfriend was shot multiple times,” King told dispatchers in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

King told dispatchers his girlfriend, later identified as 25-year-old Kaden Harkins, wasn’t breathing. King hung up on dispatchers after they asked who shot Harkins and court records indicate he would not answer any callbacks.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Harkins dead inside an apartment, News Center 7 previously reported. Court records noted she had been shot multiple times.

When questioned by police on scene, King said he had “heard shooting and started running.”

“King mentioned that there could have been a few people in the apartment with his girlfriend. He did not see who the shooters were or where they went,” the statement of facts read.

During the investigation, it was observed that all windows were closed and the blinds were shut in the apartment. Surveillance video from the apartment showed King and Harkins returning to the apartment before the shooting and King running out seconds later, but officers noted that “no other individual can be seen entering or exiting” the apartment. Additionally, a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and 9mm shell casing were found in the apartment.

Court records also noted that King waited nearly 15 minutes to call 911.

King was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Tri-County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court again later this week.