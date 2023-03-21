$1,000,000 bond set for West Milton man accused of killing Dayton toddler

Bond has been set for the man accused of killing a Dayton toddler last year.

Nathaniel Schmidt, 24, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon. He stood mute and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His bond was also set Tuesday at $1,000,000.

Schmidt was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and two counts endangering children.

>> ‘Definitely an unusual incident;’ 3 injured after propane tank explodes in Springfield

Schmidt was babysitting a 16-month-old boy in Dayton on December 12, 2022 when he called the child’s father and reported the boy wasn’t breathing, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The child’s father called 911 and the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died five days later on Dec. 17. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

News Center 7 previously spoke with the child’s mother after his death and she asked for justice for her son, Ryder Williams.

>> RELATED: ‘I loved him;’ Mother speaks out while police investigate her 1-year old’s death

I just want what they deserve - justice, and I want justice for Ryder,” Chelcie Berrey told us in December.

Schmidt was previously indicted on gross sexual imposition in February after sexually explicit images were found on his phone during the investigation into Ryder’s death. The photos involved a 3-year-old, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Schmidt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. Court records indicate his next court date is March 27.