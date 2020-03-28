A 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship just docked in Los Angeles to increase local healthcare capacity — see inside the USNS Mercy

The USNS Mercy in San Diego on March 23, 2020.

Mike Blake/Reuters

The USNS Mercy has arrived in Los Angeles to help relieve the burden that local hospitals have been facing as the number of coronavirus cases in California continues to rise.

The ship and its medical personnel will not be treating any COVID-19 patients.

The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship has the same functions and capabilities as a typical hospital.

Its sister ship, the USNS Comfort, is being deployed to New York.

The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27 to help relieve the burden that local hospitals have been facing as the number of coronavirus cases in California continues to rise.

Over 800 medical staff — including doctors, nurses, mariners, and corpsmen — are aboard the USNS Mercy to provide medical care to non-coronavirus patients in Los Angeles, according to the US Department of Defense.

This will allow local hospitals to focus its resources and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) on COVID-19 patients. Every patient who boards the ship will be screened accordingly.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state needs another 50,000 hospital beds in order to handle the increase of COVID-19 cases. Los Angeles alone is projected to have a hospital bed shortage of around 17,000, Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino told the Daily Breeze.

California's 416 hospitals currently have 75,000 beds. However, an extra 30,000 beds will soon be added across the state with a "hospital surge plan", the Los Angeles Times reported. The state will also be using mobile hospital units to create an additional 3,000 beds, and is now looking into potentially converting motels, hotels, and convention centers into temporary hospitals.

The medical staff aboard the USNS Mercy will also include 70 "civil service mariners" and 140 volunteer Navy reservists, according to the US Department of Defense.

Source: US Department of Defense

Its sister ship, the USNS Comfort, will be deployed to New York.

Source: Business Insider

The ship was originally a San Clemente-class super oil tanker before it was converted and finished in 1987, according to the US Navy.

Source: US Navy

Mercy is 894 feet long. The beam, the widest part of the ship, is 106 feet long, according to the US Navy.

Source: US Navy

It can sail at a speed of up to 12 knots.