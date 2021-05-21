$1,000 bonuses after COVID year, raises and new benefits coming for UK employees

Beth Musgrave
·2 min read

Paid family leave, retirement contributions, salary increases and $1,000 bonuses would go to some University of Kentucky employees under a plan that requires Board of Trustees approval, President Eli Capilouto announced this week.

In a campus-wide email Thursday, Capilouto outlined the budget changes that would apply to all staff members. Faculty would be eligible for some of the benefits while UK HealthCare employees’ pay is set through a separate process. The university has about 12,000 staff and 2,000 faculty, according to its website.

  • The minimum hourly pay for regular employees would increase from $12.50 to $13.75 on July 1 before hitting $15 on Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Most staff would get two weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child and one week of paid leave to care for an ill parent. Those who are 0.5 full-time equivalent and greater are eligible. Faculty leave is set through a different process.

  • Merit increases of 2 percent would begin Jan. 1. Capilouto noted the pay increase is the eighth in 10 years. UK HealthCare workers’ merit increases will be decided in the fall.

  • Faculty and staff (who were hired by Dec. 31) would get $1,000 bonuses in July to “recognize the outstanding efforts and sacrifices our people have made over the past year” during the COVID pandemic. The “one-time payments” will be “prorated by full-time equivalent.” The plan doesn’t include UK HealthCare staff.

  • The budget also includes an expected resumption of UK’s 10% retirement contribution starting July 1. It’s “one of the most competitive retirement benefits available anywhere,” Capilouto said.

The raises and changes in benefits come a year after the state’s flagship university cut its retirement contributions and instituted furloughs and layoffs after COVID-related shutdowns led to drops in revenue and a $72 million shortfall.

The university did not release the proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday. That information and whether it will seek a tuition increase will come later, UK officials said.

UK trustees will meet June 16 -17.

Members of a newly organized campus union who have repeatedly asked for the $15 minimum wage for employees applauded the university for the proposed increase.

Cory Pollard, a custodial worker at UK, said: “We are pleased to announce that [pay increase]. We have fought this past year, two years for Capilouto to listen to us. It’s a very big victory, a turn in the right direction.”

But the pay proposal doesn’t go far enough, said Abi Stephens, a member of the United Campus Workers of Kentucky.

“Even with this change, too many workers are unable to live on the pay they receive at UK. Graduate student workers need stipends that provide a living wage, and undergraduate workers deserve to earn at least $15 per hour,” Stephens said. “We need fair compensation for our contributions to this campus.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Is a Promising Brooklyn Comedy: TV Review

    The first scene of Showtime’s new series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” could go in any direction. It features a Black cop confronting another Black man on the grounds of a school, declaring to dispatch that he suspects him to be a “kidnapper or a child predator” and insisting upon searching him. The suspect was just delivering food, […]

  • U.K.’s Johnson Still Confident of Reopening Despite Variant Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he remains confident that England’s lockdown will end on June 21 as planned, despite the rapid rise in cases of a variant first detected in India.Authorities have found 3,424 cases of the B1.617.2 variant in the U.K., up from 1,313 last week. Public Health England also announced late on Thursday it was investigating a separate variant with an “unusual mutation profile,” with 49 cases logged so far.That prompted fears that the U.K.’s reopening plans could be in doubt, but Johnson told broadcasters on Friday: “At the moment I can’t see anything that makes me think we’ll have to deviate from the roadmap.”A final decision on the June 21 date will be taken in the next few weeks when scientists and ministers have analyzed data on cases and hospitalizations.A government review is also due to report next month on whether people will need proof of vaccines or negative tests to attend events and venues. Johnson told broadcasters he doesn’t expect people to need certificates to go to the pub.‘Potential increase’There are “early signs of a potential increase” in coronavirus cases in England in the week ending May 15, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. But the rates remain low: one in 1,100 people were estimated to have the virus, up from one in 1,340 the week before.Scientists say there is currently no evidence to suggest vaccines will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness from the variant that originated in India, also known as VOC-21APR-02, but believe it could be more transmissible than the fast-spreading Kent variant that led to the country’s third lockdown in January.Concerns over the variant last week, particularly in northwest England and London, prompted authorities to alter the country’s vaccination program, shortening the interval between doses.“As we start to get back to normal life, it is very important that we do not become complacent,” Health Security Agency Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said in a statement Thursday. “All of us need to remain responsible and vigilant.”Nevertheless, ministers and officials this week have struck an optimistic tone, with the premier saying Wednesday that he has “increasing confidence” vaccines are working against all coronavirus variants. More than 70% of U.K. adults have now had at least one dose of vaccine, making the country’s program one of the most advanced in the world.Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told Sky News on Friday that caution was the “watchword” when it came to reopening the economy further. He said that even if social distancing rules were lifted as planned, he would continue to wear a mask if he had signs of a cold.Most of the 49 cases of the new variant under investigation are in Yorkshire and the Humber, in northern England, according to PHE. “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective,” it said.On Monday, international holidays were allowed again, and pubs and restaurants could serve customers indoors.(Updates with quotes and context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tim Tebow releases a statement after signing with Jags

    Tim Tebow has released a statement about his signing with the Jags and says he’ll embrace the hard challenge ahead of him to make the team.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Daniel Dae Kim, Sanjay Sharma & Nina Bongiovi Talk Obstacles Limiting AAPI Talent, “Perpetuated” Devaluation Of BIPOC Projects For Amazon Studios Event

    Even with the most recent watershed moments of Minari, Sound of Metal and Crazy Rich Asians, finding a place in Hollywood remains a challenge for Asian American and Pacific Islander creatives and talent. On Thursday Daniel Dae Kim, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Sanjay Sharma gathered for Amazon’s Asian & Pacific Islander Representation In Film & […]

  • Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

    At the moment Quintin Jones died, reporters who had been scheduled to witness the execution were across the street waiting to be summoned

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

    Twitter users go after former president’s son for recycling father’s repeated claims of making people cry

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Joe Biden awards his first Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who quipped: ‘Why all the fuss?’

    Joe Biden was joined by the president of South Korea to award the new administration’s first Medal of Honor to a veteran of the Korean war. “I was going to make a joke about the post office but decided not to do that,” Mr Biden said.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Leonard Blavatnik named UK's richest person with £23bn fortune

    Sir Leonard Blavatnik topples Sir James Dyson as the UK's richest person, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • 300 truckloads of soil being removed from Bank of America Stadium. Where’s it going?

    Tepper Sports and Entertainment is giving the gift of dirt.

  • The sky spectacle of the year: A super blood moon and lunar eclipse is coming next week

    On May 26, a full "supermoon" will brighten the night sky over the U.S. At the same time, there will be a total lunar eclipse.