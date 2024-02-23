1,000 Customers without power in Mercer County

Princeton (WVNS) – Mercer County is currently seeing a large power outage affecting customers at the center of the city of Princeton.

On Thursday February 22 around 11 P.M. a large power outage was reported in Mercer County. More than 1,000 residents are without power in downtown Princeton

According to Appalachian power, there is an ongoing outage in Princeton, centered around Main Street and Mercer Street.

The area affected also includes customers on Stafford Drive, Low Gap Road, and part of Route 19.

No information about the cause of the outage is available at this time. AEP estimates that the outages should be resolved around 6 A.M. on Friday February 23.

