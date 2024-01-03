1,000 fentanyl pills, pound of meth, guns seized during Post Falls traffic stop

Jan. 2—A Post Falls traffic stop led to the seizure of 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of methamphetamine and a stolen gun.

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the area of Interstate 90 and Pleasant View Road, according to a sheriff's office news release. Law enforcement smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Amber Letchworth, of Colbert, had a warrant for driving without privileges in Nez Perce County, deputies said. The sheriff's office searched the vehicle and seized meth, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, including a shotgun and stolen handgun.

The passenger, 38-year-old Joshua Letchworth, of Colbert, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia.

Amber Letchworth was arrested on outstanding warrants and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking meth, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.