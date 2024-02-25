1,000 gallons of sewage spills into Cedar Mill Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 1,000 gallons of sewage made its way to Cedar Mill Creek in Northwest Portland, prompting response from city crews Saturday night.

Crews from Portland Bureau of Environmental Services say the overflow came from a city maintenance hole on Northwest Frazier Court and flowed down an embankment into the creek.

Officials says they determined grease to be the cause of the overflow and, as a result, is reminding the public that most sewage releases are preventable.

Oregon State Parks hiring 250 park rangers, assistants for 2024 season

“The most common causes of sewage overflows are pipes clogged with household debris such as cooking grease that are sent down kitchen drains or wet wipes that are flushed,” the agency added. “Both belong in the trash, not down the drain. Tree roots are another common cause.”

Environmental Services advises people and their pets to avoid contact with Cedar Mill Creek downstream of Northwest Miller Road and Northwest Cornell Road through Monday, Feb. 26.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.