This $1,000 kitchen in a box can turn an SUV into an RV-like cooking station

Nomad Kitchen Co.

Nomad Kitchen Co has unveiled its first pull-out kitchen unit that can turn a car trunk into a tiny kitchen on wheels.

The unit includes a food preparation area, sink, and room for a two-burner stovetop.

It can be attached to the trunk of a hatchback or SUV, as well as the bed of a pickup truck using extra hardware.

Its maker claims the kitchen unit is good for camping, events, tailgates, and emergency use.

Nomad Kitchen Co has unveiled its first pull-out kitchen unit that can be placed in the trunk of an SUV or hatchback to turn a car into a mini kitchen on wheels, optimal for both camping and emergency use.

The Berkeley, California-based company was founded on the idea that camping food doesn't have to be boring and bland, full of hot dogs and dry cereal. With Nomad Kitchen's two-burner stovetop unit that has a food preparation space and sink, campers are able to prepare more complex meals without having to sit and cook over a fire pit.

The kitchen unit hides inside a 2.13-foot long box that can be hooked onto the trunk of a car, making the pull-out Nomad Kitchen accessible and easy to use, according to its maker.

The cooking unit is stored in a box and can be slid out into a portable kitchen.

Nomad Kitchen’s CEO Sam Gross calls the unit a “perfect solution” for those who want a camping kitchen system.

It also claims the Nomad Kitchen is a good fit for tailgates, events, and "emergency preparedness."

The unit is 25.5 inches deep, 14 inches tall, 20.5 inches wide...

...and weighs 70 pounds, not including any extra accessories or the stovetop.

The kitchen system can hold over double its weight at up to 200 pounds.

