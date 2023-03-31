1,000 migrants detained, fugitives arrested, drugs seized in busy weeks on El Paso border

The El Paso area saw large groups of migrants detained, nearly a dozen fugitives arrested and more than 150 pounds of illegal drugs seized over two busy weeks for federal law enforcement.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good announced more than 1,000 migrants surrendered to agents Wednesday in the El Paso area.

Many of the migrants said they had received information regarding CBP immigration policies via social media that said if they surrendered to agents at a certain location in El Paso, they would be allowed to remain in the United States. That information was wrong.

U.S. Border Patrol detained 1,000 migrants who surrendered throughout Wednesday to agents near the border in the El Paso Lower Valley.

“U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector will continue to fully enforce immigration laws at our border,” Good said in a news release. “People should not listen to the lies of smugglers, who often take advantage of vulnerable migrants by providing false information in order to profit from charging migrants to cross the border illegally.”

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector received reports of a large group of migrants walking eastbound in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas port of entry. At about 4 p.m., agents began to encounter groups of 20 to 30 migrants, with more than 1,000 eventually entering the U.S. illegally and surrendering to Border Patrol agents at the border gate near Barker Street and the César E. Chávez Border Highway, the Border Patrol said in the news release.

The migrants encountered were primarily from Venezuela, but also were from other countries, including Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador.

Throughout the night and into the early morning, agents continued to encounter groups attempting to enter the United States.

All the migrants were expelled under Title 42 authority or processed for removal proceedings under Title 8.

The large number comes as thousands of migrants have attempted to cross the Rio Grande and El Paso ports of entry, including hundreds who rushed an El Paso port of entry on March 12.

The U.S. Border Patrol continues to expel migrants under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 authority.

Nationalities subject to Title 42 include: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti. Those migrants that cannot be expelled under Title 42 who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States are placed in removal proceedings under Title 8, the Border Patrol said.

Both orders are tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and are meant to reduce health risks.

Over 1,000 migrants, mostly from #Venezuela, surrendered themselves to USBP agents in El Paso, TX after making an illegal entry into the U.S. USBPs authority to expel migrants under Title 42 & place migrants under Title 8 removal proceedings has NOT changed. @CBP @BorderPatrolHQ pic.twitter.com/lSRDfMTmRH — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) March 30, 2023

Murder fugitives, migrants with criminal history

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in El Paso deported a man Wednesday who was wanted in connection with a Feb. 9, 2020, fatal shooting in Guerrero, Mexico, ICE officials said.

Noe Rosas Soto, 33, is accused of firing a weapon from a moving vehicle, striking a victim several times, according to Mexican officials.

ICE officials referred to Soto in a news release as a suspected "sicario," which translates to hit man in English.

Soto was arrested Feb. 16 in Portland, Oregon, by ICE officers, officials said. He was served with a notice of intent/decision to reinstate a prior removal order.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in El Paso turn over Noe Rosas Soto, 33, to Mexican authorities on Wednesday at the Stanton Street Bridge.

Soto previously had been deported from the U.S. two other times, including in El Paso in 2013, and in Calexico, California, in 2015, officials said. Soto was convicted in 2013 of assault in Oregon, officials said.

Soto was taken to the Stanton Street Bridge on Wednesday, where he was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities at the top of the Downtown El Paso port of entry, officials said.

“The arrest and removal of this fugitive back to Mexico is a testament of the ongoing cooperation between ICE and our Mexican counterparts,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office Director Mary De Anda said in a statement. “Violent criminals, who flee to the United States believing they can evade justice, are mistaken and will find no refuge here."

U.S. Border Patrol agents also detained several people with extensive criminal records who illegally crossed into the U.S. through West Texas and Southern New Mexico, agency officials said.

Agents arrested 10 migrants with criminal records between March 20 and March 27.

The criminal offensives included:

Assault of a federal officer

Rape of a child

Criminal possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Carrying a prohibited weapon

Aggravated felony charge of controlled substance trafficking

Felony assault

Felony possession of a weapon

Lewd sexual acts with a child under 14 years

Force rape

Aggravated assault

Three of the migrants arrested had ties to transnational criminal organizations and gangs, officials said.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations have smuggled hundreds of criminals into our communities whopose a threat to public safety,” Good said in a statement. “Dangerous criminals endanger our communities as they often continue to disregard the rule of law. I want to thank the hardworking agents of the El Paso Sector who remain steadfast in securing our nation’s border in West Texas and New Mexico.”

Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector, which covers West Texas and all of New Mexico, have arrested more than 240 individuals with extensive criminal records and gang affiliations since October, when the 2023 fiscal year started, officials said.

Massive drug seizures

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso seized more than 32 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of cocaine and 79 pounds of methamphetamine in less than 24 hours, officials said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of about $900,000, according to customs officials.

“CBP officers work tirelessly to secure our borders while efficiently facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel," CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a statement. “The interception of these dangerous drugs demonstrates the commitment of our frontline officers to the border security mission.”

The drug seizures happened Monday at the Paso Del Norte international bridge, which connects Downtown El Paso and Juárez.

In the first incident, officers found 31.95 pounds of fentanyl and 79.35 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Mexican citizen. The man had mixed bundles hidden in the trunk and hood area of the vehicle, officials said.

Later that day, officers seized methamphetamine and fentanyl with a combined weight of 1 pound from a 22-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen. The woman attempted to cross the drugs via pedestrian lanes.

Officers allegedly found two bundles strapped to the woman's waist area.

A few minutes later, officers found 31.21 pounds of cocaine-filled bundles in the quarter panels of a vehicle driven by a juvenile, who is a U.S. citizen, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 5.05 pounds of cocaine March 20 at the Ysleta port of entry.

Last week, customs officers seized a total of 15.65 pounds of cocaine in two unrelated incidents at the Ysleta Port of Entry. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $135,000.

“Every illicit narcotics shipment that CBP officers intercept is significant,” CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said in a statement. “CBP officers continue to step up and address this threat on a daily basis, therefore making our communities safer.”

On March 20, officers seized 5.05 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle. Multiple bundles of cocaine were found hidden in the bumper of the vehicle, which was driven by a 22-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen, officials said.

Officers then seized 10.6 pounds of cocaine March 22. Several bundles containing the cocaine were in the vehicle's radiator. The driver of the vehicle was a 33-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, officials said.

The smugglers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, state or local law enforcement authorities for prosecution.

