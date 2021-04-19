1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

Maddie Capron
·3 min read

A 36-year-old climber stood in front of a nearly 5,000-feet-tall rock formation looking to create a new route up when he made a regretful mistake.

Richard Gilbert, a climber from Colorado Springs, was in Moab, Utah, in March, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. The location is a popular tourist destination home to Arches and Canyonlands national parks. It’s known for its iconic desert landscape and thousands of miles of open land.

The area has a rich history, and some land formations are covered in native rock art. When Gilbert was visiting in March, he created climbing routes by adding bolts to Sunshine Slabs.

Gilbert told The Gazette that he was medically retired from the military and started bolting routes so people with disabilities had better access to climbing. Bolts are small metal pieces that make it easier for some people to make it up the rock.

By adding the bolts, he accidentally damaged 1,000-year-old petroglyphs , Climbing reported. He thought it was graffiti.

At first, Gilbert warned other climbers about the vandalism in the area and asked them not to add more.

“Graffiti-There is a good amount of graffiti on this route,” Gilbert wrote on a user-generated climbing database, according to Climbing. “PLEASE do NOT add to it!”

Weeks later, other climbers found the bolts and reported that they were damaging petroglyphs, Fox 13 reported.

People were appalled that someone would purposefully create a route over the rock drawings and carvings.

“You wouldn’t do that in an art museum, but yet you will in the middle of nowhere.” Darrin Reay, the climber who discovered the bolts, told Fox 13. “There were bolts inches away from petroglyphs, and to climb the route you literally had to step on one that was already crumbling.”

Several climbing groups — Access Fund, American Alpine Club, Friends of Indian Creek, Salt Lake Climbers Alliance and Western Colorado Climbers’ Coalition — also released a joint statement condemning the incident. They said it is crucial that climbers understand petroglyphs’ significance.

“The cultural and spiritual value of these places cannot be measured, and we firmly support efforts to protect them,” the climbing groups said in the joint statement. “We are currently reaching out to our friends and partners in the local and national tribal, climbing, and land management communities to discuss how to best proceed with the current situation and prevent such instances from occurring again.”

Gilbert said he should’ve been more educated, and once he found out what the “graffiti” actually was, he drove back to the site to fill in the bolt holes, according to Outside Magazine.

“It’s wrong. It shouldn’t have happened,” Gilbert told the magazine. “It’s just poor education on my part, and I do take full responsibility.”

He reported the mistake to Bureau of Land Management officials, who are now investigating the incident. It could be a violation of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, and first-time violators could be fined $20,000 and imprisoned for up to a year, The Associated Press reported.

“Kinda crazy,” Gilbert told The Gazette. “You’re out there making some routes for some disabled guys and young kids, and then you’re sitting in prison.”

Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

Treasure hunter gets prison time after digging in Yellowstone cemetery, officials say

Mile of graffiti spans the canyon walls of an Arizona park, officials say

Recommended Stories

  • Does Spotify pay artists a fair rate? Here's what musicians, managers and Apple Music have to say

    Spotify dominates music streaming but its payment rate to artists continues to generate controversy. Will recent musician-led protests bring about change?

  • Black reporter arrested during Daunte Wright protest: ‘They want to silence the media because we’re shining light in dark places’

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Journalist Harry Colbert tells Andrew Buncombe he feared for safety of gridlocked driver

  • India's Kumbh festival attracts big crowds amid devastating second Covid wave

    'I left everything to God', says one devotee who attended the festival amid a devastating second wave.

  • Surveillance video shows child fall onto tracks as train approaches

    CCTV footage captured the moment a child fell onto train tracks.

  • Time: A love story coloured by incarceration

    Garrett Bradley may become the first black director to win an Oscar for her first feature documentary.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Australia opens travel bubble with New Zealand

    The world's first major travel bubble set up in the Covid pandemic allows quarantine-free visits.

  • Video shows Trump supporters going wild at Mar-a-Lago event

    The former president’s followers can’t get enough of the Donald

  • What does India’s addition to the red list mean for travel?

    Arrivals from India after 4am on Friday 23 April will have to quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights

  • Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar

    Pets can easily bond with humans, but when a wild octopus befriends a diver and becomes his life coach, that true story scores a best documentary nomination for this Sunday's Oscars. Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusc while free-diving near Cape Town. Foster said his relationship with the octopus taught him about life's fragility and our connection with nature, and even helped him become a better father.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Putin critic Navalny taken to prison hospital as team warns he could die in 'days'

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been taken to a prison hospital after his team warned his health is deteriorating and he could die "in a matter of days." Navalny, the prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was moved to a hospital in a high security prison by Russian authorities on Monday, The New York Times reports. "With the patient's consent, he was prescribed vitamin therapy," Russia's federal penitentiary service said, per The Washington Post. Navalny for three weeks has been on a hunger strike, which he began to protest authorities not allowing him to see his personal doctors, according to The Associated Press. He was hospitalized last year after being poisoned with a nerve agent, which he has blamed on Putin. Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin has warned that test results show Navalny may be at risk of cardiac arrest due to increased levels of potassium, per NPR. On Friday, Ashikhmin wrote on Facebook, "Our patient could die at any moment." The U.S. has said that Russia will face "consequences if Mr Navalny dies." After news of his transfer to a prison hospital was announced, top Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov dismissed this step, per The Associated Press, saying, "Until the lawyers locate him, we won't know where he is and what is up with him." More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Protests planned across Russia to 'save Navalny's life' as West warns Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny unveiled plans on Sunday for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger-strike. The protest date was brought forward after a medical trade union with ties to Navalny said on Saturday he was in a critical condition, citing medical tests which it said showed that Navalny's kidneys could soon fail, which could lead to cardiac arrest. "Things are developing too quickly and too badly," his allies wrote in a statement on Navalny's website, announcing their plans for nationwide street demonstrations that they portrayed as a bid to win him life-saving medical care and as a protest over a crackdown on his supporters.

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments