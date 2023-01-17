A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on a Somerset County man missing since Jan. 12.

The reward is being offered by Crime Solvers as Maryland State Police continue to seek the public’s assistance to help locate Dequan Javon Fields, 27, who was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful.

The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region, Maryland State Police said in a release.

Dequan Javon Fields

A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. The vehicle's exterior was covered in mud, and blood was found in the vehicle, police said.

It has been processed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division. Fields is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

State police and Maryland Natural Resources Police have conducted searches of the area in an attempt to locate Fields.

Police said that investigators have also learned "the vehicle associated with Fields was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023," the release said.

Dequan Fields' 2004 gold Dodge Durango was located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County.

Police are asking residents who may have surveillance footage of the area to contact investigators if they observe Fields or his vehicle during the time previously mentioned.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

CARJACKING: Suspect ID'd after 80-year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in Seaford

MORE: Arrest made in March Salisbury shooting at large party: Sheriff's Office

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: $1,000 reward offered for help to locate missing Somerset County man