Up to $1,000 reward offered for information on Pataskala drive-by shooting

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a drive-by shooting in Pataskala. The Pataskala Police Department reports, on Tuesday, Jan. 3 between 3-4 p.m., several shots were fired at a home in the 3800 block of Courter Road. Officers witnessed bullet holes in the kitchen and dining room areas. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime. If you have information on any other serious crimes, please call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Information submitted by Licking County Crime Stoppers.

