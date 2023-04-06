$1,000 stolen from 40 & 8 Club

Apr. 6—WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — State Police in Milton are investigating the theft of $1,000 from the 40 and 8 Club in West Chillisquaque Township on Monday.

Trooper M. Brown reported the burglary occurring at 3:33 a.m. at the business, located at 326 Hidden Paradise Road, Milton.

An unknown actor disabled the power to the business and damaged a window located at the rear of the building. Once inside, the person removed the register containing $1,000 in cash., police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER