1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, $12k found in search warrant

(KRON) – Approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills and $12,000 were found in a search warrant connected to a drug trafficking organization, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

In December of 2023, Santa Rosa narcotics detectives began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts of suspected fentanyl pills in Santa Rosa and its surrounding cities.

According to detectives, 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident Christopher Mejia was involved in the organization.

At 11:56 a.m. on Jan. 30, detectives located Mejia at his trailer in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and detained him. Police said after receiving a search warrant, they found approximately one thousand suspected fentanyl pills, a digital scale, and clean packaging materials.

Detectives subsequently responded to the 1000 block of Ripley Street to execute a search warrant for a residence Mejia is associated with. The search yielded. A search of that residence yielded approximately $12,000.

Mejia was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a violation of possession of narcotics for sale. Mejia’s bail was set at $250,000.

