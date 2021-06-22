$1,000 worth of items taken from Southeast Rochester garage

Jun. 22—About $1,000 worth of items were taken from a Southeast Rochester home sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday.

Rochester police received a call about 4 p.m. from a 30-year-old man who lives in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast. The man reported he had some musical equipment, lawn tools, a bike rack, aquarium accessory and other items taken from his garage.

There were no signs of forced entry and the man said he may have left the overhead garage door open.

The incident remains under investigation.