$1,050,660 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot won in Bergen and Hudson counties - again

Are Bergen and Hudson counties lucky? The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot has been won by tickets sold in two counties for the second time in nine days.

In Wednesday night's drawing, the $1,050,660 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was won by tickets sold at Mr K Stationery on Queen Anne Road in Teaneck and at a Shell gas station on 12th Street in Jersey City. Each ticket is worth $525,330 and each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.

On Dec. 4, tickets from Bergen and Hudson split a $712,320 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers from Wednesday, Dec. 13 were: 1, 12, 29, 40 and 41. XTRA number was: 3.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

