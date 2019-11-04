At €1.06, Is It Time To Put O2i Société Anonyme (EPA:ALODI) On Your Watch List?

O2i Société Anonyme (EPA:ALODI), which is in the it business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €1.23 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €1.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether O2i Société Anonyme's current trading price of €1.06 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at O2i Société Anonyme’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is O2i Société Anonyme worth?

Great news for investors – O2i Société Anonyme is still trading at a fairly cheap price. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that O2i Société Anonyme’s ratio of 10.37x is below its peer average of 15.71x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the IT industry. O2i Société Anonyme’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from O2i Société Anonyme?

ENXTPA:ALODI Past and Future Earnings, November 4th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. O2i Société Anonyme’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ALODI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALODI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALODI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg.