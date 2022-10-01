1.1% earnings growth over 5 years has not materialized into gains for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) shareholders over that period

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 27% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 24% over the last twelve months. Even worse, it's down 18% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 9.6% in the same time.

After losing 4.9% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Retail Opportunity Investments actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 5.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Retail Opportunity Investments has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Retail Opportunity Investments will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Retail Opportunity Investments the TSR over the last 5 years was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 21% received by Retail Opportunity Investments shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 3% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Retail Opportunity Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Retail Opportunity Investments has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

