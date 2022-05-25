1.1 million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition

RAHIM FAIEZ and LEE KEATH
·5 min read

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — In Afghanistan, 1.1 million children under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to the U.N., as increasing numbers of hungry, wasting-away children are brought into hospital wards.

U.N. and other aid agencies were able to stave off outright famine after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, rolling out a massive emergency aid program that fed millions.

But they are struggling to keep pace with relentlessly worsening conditions. Poverty is spiraling and making more Afghans in need of aid, global food prices are mounting from the war in Ukraine and promises of international funding so far are not coming through, according to an assessment report issued this month.

As a result, the vulnerable are falling victim, including children but also mothers struggling to feed themselves along with their families.

Nazia said she had lost four children to malnutrition — two daughters and two sons under 2 years old. “All four died due to financial problems and poverty,” the 30-year-old Nazia said. When her children fell ill, she didn’t have the money to treat them.

Nazia spoke to The Associated Press at Charakar Hospital in the northern province of Parwan, where she and her 7-month-old daughter were both being treated for malnutrition. Her husband is a day laborer but is also a drug addict and rarely brings in an income, she said. Like many Afghans, she uses only one name.

UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency, said 1.1 million children this year are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting, nearly double the number in 2018 and up from just under 1 million last year.

Severe wasting is the most lethal type of malnutrition, in which food is so lacking that a child’s immune system is compromised, according to UNICEF. They become vulnerable to multiple bouts of disease and eventually they become so weak they can’t absorb nutrients.

The numbers of children under 5 being admitted into health facilities with severe acute malnutrition have steadily mounted, from 16,000 in March 2020 to 18,000 in March 2021, then leaping to 28,000 in March 2022, the UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, Mohamed Ag Ayoya, wrote in a tweet last week.

Hit by one of its worst droughts in decades and torn by years of war, Afghanistan was already facing a hunger emergency; but the Taliban takeover in August threw the country into crisis. Many development agencies pulled out and international sanctions cut off billions in finances for the government, collapsing the economy.

Millions were plunged into poverty, struggling to afford food for their families. By the end of last year, half the population of around 38 million lived under the poverty line, according to U.N. figures. As the economy continues to crumble and prices mount, that could rise this year to as high as 97% of the population by mid-2022, according to the U.N. Development Program.

Because of poverty, “mothers do not have proper nutrition during pregnancy, and are not able to eat properly after birth, said Mohammad Sharif, a doctor at Charakar hospital.

At the Mirwais Hospital in southern Kandahar province, 1,100 children with malnutrition have been admitted in the past six months, 30 of whom died, said Dr. Mohammad Sediq, head of the children’s ward.

One mother, Kobra, said she had been unable to breastfeed her 6-month-old child. “He is constantly losing weight and cries a lot, I know it is all because of hunger, but can’t do anything” she said.

At her home in an impoverished district of Kandahar city, Jamila said her 8-month-son died last month after being diagnosed with severe malnutrition. If she doesn’t get help, she fears for her other four children, she said.

“The government hasn’t helped us at all, no one has asked us if we are hungry or have something to eat or not,” she said.

U.N. agencies launched a massive, accelerated aid program after the Taliban takeover, ramping up to a point that they now deliver food assistance to 38% of the population.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity fell slightly from 22.8 million late last year to 19.7 million currently, according to a May report by IPC, a partnership among U.N. and other agencies that assesses food security. From June to November this year, that number is expected to fall a little further, to 18.9 million, IPC said.

But those small reductions “are far from indicating a positive trend,” it warned.

The decrease was low compared to the scale of the aid, it said. Moreover, deteriorating conditions threaten to overwhelm the effort. It pointed to the continued crumbling of the economy, higher food and fuel prices and supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war, and “unprecedented inflation” in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, lack of funding threatens aid’s reach. The proportion of the population receiving food aid could plummet to only 8% over the next six months because so far only $601 million of the $4.4 billion needed has been received from the world community, the IPC said. Just over $2 billion has been pledged.

Melanie Galvin, chief of UNICEF’s nutrition program in Afghanistan, said the 1.1 million children figure came from the agency’s annual assessment, conducted last fall and based on expected conditions.

“Every year, all the factors connected to malnutrition keep going up,” she told the AP. It just keeps going up and up in terms of a deteriorating situation.

Drought has been the main driver of food insecurity, she said, compounded by growing poverty, lack of access to clean water and to medical care, need for greater vaccination for diseases like measles that hit malnourished children.

The good news is that agencies have access to the entire country now, she said. UNICEF opened around 1,000 treatment sites in remote locations where parents can bring their malnourished children rather than having to trek to larger urban centers.

But an emergency response is not sustainable in the longer term, she said. “We need all these factors in the external environment to improve.”

___

Keath reported from Cairo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended China's record to the top U.N. human rights official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture others on human rights and politicize the issue. “Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions,” Xi told U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

  • Pelosi barred from Communion over abortion stance

    "The View" panel weighs in on the archbishop of San Francisco saying he will no longer allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive Communion because of her position on abortion rights.

  • Pelosi responds after archbishop denies her Holy Communion for supporting abortion rights

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded after San Francisco’s Catholic archbishop said he would deny her communion over her support for abortion access.

  • German consumer morale inches up after falling to record low -GfK

    German consumer morale is projected to inch up in June after falling to a record low in May, but high inflation and the war in Ukraine continue to weigh on household spending, a survey showed on Wednesday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose slightly to -26.0 points heading into June after hitting a revised all-time low of -26.6 points in May. "The consumer climate may have improved slightly, but consumer sentiment is still at an absolute low," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.

  • US threatens sanctions on Sudanese blocking democracy return

    The United States on Tuesday urged rapid progress from military to civilian rule in Sudan and threatened sanctions on anyone impeding or blocking the transition to democracy. Richard Mills, deputy U.S. ambassador at the United Nations, said Washington supports a joint effort by the U.N. political mission in Sudan, the African Union and the eight-nation regional group IGAD to facilitate a Sudanese-led shift to democracy.

  • These incredible art pieces are made by burning wood with electrical currents

    These incredible art pieces are made by burning wood with electrical currents

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushes back after archbishop denies her Communion

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.

  • Senegal's Dakar Biennale: From red swimmers to floating teapots

    One of Africa's largest modern art event returns to Senegal after a four-year hiatus.

  • Germany keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal: Scholz

    STORY: Germany wants to intensively pursue gas and renewable energy projects in Senegal, its Chancellor said on Sunday (May 22).Olaf Scholz was in the West African country as part of his first trip to the continent.His three-day visit comes against the backdrop of war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food prices.Germany is seeking to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian gas."As far as the question of energy cooperation is concerned, it is very broad. It is about renewable energy. The president referred to this in terms of storage capacity, solar and wind energy. But of course, it is also about cooperation in terms of using the natural gas resources that Senegal has.”Senegal has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.President Macky Sall said Senegal was ready to work towards supplying the European market with liquified natural gas.He forecast Senegal's LNG output reaching 2.5 million tonnes next year and 10 million tonnes by 2030.Scholz also said it was important to try to keep exports such as grain coming out of Ukraine - saying there was a "great danger" many countries in the world would struggle to feed their populations.The U.N.'s World Food Programme has warned that the conflict in Ukraine could trigger a food crisis across Africa.Scholz's next stop on his trip to the continent was Niger before a final leg in South Africa.

  • The former Lukoil boss said an EU ban on Russian oil would bring the worst outcome for both sides

    The former boss of Russia's second-largest oil group said an EU ban would be "a shock for everyone." Russia supplied 25% of EU oil imports in 2021.

  • NATO chief says Putin ‘made a big strategic mistake’ by invading Ukraine

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin “made a big, strategic mistake” when he invaded Ukraine in late February, spurring the expansion of the Western security alliance with the incoming additions of Finland and Sweden. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Stoltenberg said it was clear Putin wanted…

  • Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

    Pfizer said Wednesday that it will provide nearly two dozen products, including its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. The drugmaker announced the program at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, and said it was aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. The products, which are widely available in the U.S. and the European Union, include 23 medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions.

  • Amal Clooney's best fashion moments: From royal events to film premieres

    Is there anything she can't do?

  • A Wisconsin veterinarian who survived the 2003 monkeypox wave says the new outbreak isn't comparable to COVID-19

    "Each disease outbreak that we have is its own animal, or it's its own story," Dr. Kurt Zaeske told Insider.

  • Iran buries slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, vows revenge

    Iran held a funeral procession on Tuesday in the centre of the capital Tehran for Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle, and his commander vowed to avenge the attack. State television showed crowds surrounding a truck carrying Khodai's casket, wrapped in Iran's flag and strewn with flowers. Mourners held portraits of Khodai, who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his home in central Tehran on Sunday.

  • Swiss consumers don't need govt help to cope with inflation -finance minister

    Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer ruled out government support for consumers hit by high energy prices and said budget cuts may be needed because the government would not raise taxes to weather a looming economic storm. "Petrol prices are affordable in wealthy Switzerland," he told the Tages-Anzeiger paper in an interview published on Wednesday. Maurer, a fiscal hawk from the right-wing Swiss People's Party, said a recession was nearing but its severity depended on how long the war in Ukraine lasted and on energy prices.

  • At Quad summit, Australia's new PM scolds China over trade tariffs

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rebuked China on Tuesday for imposing hefty tariffs on Australian exports two years ago, in remarks made while attending a regional security conference in Tokyo a day after being sworn in. Albanese confirmed that he had received a letter of congratulations from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after winning an election on Saturday, but said he had still to reply to the leader of Australia's biggest trading partner. "We will respond appropriately in time, when I return to Australia," Albanese told journalists in Tokyo, where he was attending a summit of the Quad group along with U.S. President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Japan and India.

  • Greece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report

    ATHENS (Reuters) -DEPA Commercial, Greece's biggest gas importer, has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom in euros for April natural gas supplies, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Monday. State-controlled DEPA Commercial has a gas supply contract with Gazprom which expires in 2026. The transaction was concluded in line with May 19 guidelines by the European Commission, without breaching sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and EU decisions, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

  • Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas school

    An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.(May 24)

  • Analysis-As U.S. economy's exceptionalism fades, so does the dollar

    The dollar's rally to two-decade highs appears to have stalled, with doubts growing on whether the U.S. economy will prove as resilient and monetary policy as aggressive as previously expected. After climbing 10% in three months, the greenback has slipped 3% since May 13. Others say that if the Federal Reserve were to tighten monetary policy significantly it would risk propelling the U.S. economy into recession.