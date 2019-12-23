A $1.1 million electric fire truck was set to operate in Menlo Park, California before it was vetoed

Rosenbauer

Menlo Park Fire Protection District in the San Francisco Bay Area was considering purchasing an all-electric fire truck that would have cost $1.1 million after shipping and inspection, but it was vetoed in a three-to-two vote during a board of directors meeting

The truck was created by the Austria-based Rosenbauer Group and was created with the intention of tackling shifts in firefighting.

Regardless of the Menlo Park decision, production of the vehicle will begin in 2021.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District was considering reserving an all-electric fire truck that cost $1,112,900 after shipping and inspection.

The decision to move forward with purchasing the "Concept Fire Truck" was vetoed in a three-to-two vote at a Board of Directors meeting, citing the truck's hefty price tag as the main issue, KGO-TV reported. The truck — created as a rescue vehicle with pumps, tanks, and recovery equipment — was designed by Austria-based Rosenbauer Group and was created with the intention of tackling shifts in firefighting, the environment, and ergonomics.

"Based on the megatrends in firefighting, Rosenbauer is already designing the firefighting vehicle of tomorrow - today," Rosenbauer wrote on its website.

Its maker claims the truck was built with predicted shifting trends in gender and age for firefighting. Other predicted shifts that were taken into account when designing the vehicle also include connectivity, urbanization, and migration.

One of the vehicle's most nontraditional physical aspects is that it isn't the classic red people associate with the fire fighting vehicles

"To increase the visibility as well as emphasize the special and ecological importance of the Concept Fire Truck, we have chosen the color lime green," its maker wrote on its website.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District was planning on reserving one of 10 pre-production slots for 2021, according to the district's letter of intent.

"Typically, most emergencies only last 30 minutes or less and this response unit can be shut down once it arrives at the Incident, so an electric motor is very practical, efficient and environmentally responsible!" the Menlo Park Fire Protection District wrote in a staff report.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the truck that you could have seen see on the Menlo Park streets:

Rosenbauer claims the vehicle has an ergonomic design to adapt to changes in firefighting and an increasingly digitizing society.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

The truck can be lowered from its ground clearance of 250 millimeters, about 9.8 inches, to 100 millimeters, about 3.9 inches. These changes make accessing the truck and equipment more convenient while it's at work for different demographics.

It can also be raised to 350 or 480 millimeters, about 13.8 inches or 18.9 inches respectively when traveling over rough or flooded terrains.

Furthermore, the driver and commander's seat can rotate, and the passenger seats can be arranged into conference seating. This allows for better communication during trips and briefings, according to its maker.

The truck comes with a remote-controlled crawler that can hold up to 750 kilograms, about 1,653 pounds. This can be used to transport items like rescue devices and water pumps.

RosenbauerUsing the truck is simplified with a central display that doubles as a control unit and information delivery system.

