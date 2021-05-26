1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's east coast

  • Policemen ask people to move to cyclone shelters as they patrol a beach in Balasore district in Odisha, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP Photo)
  • Village women who have taken refuge at a cyclone shelter prepare a meal in Balasore district in Odisha, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP Photo)
  • Village men walk past as sea water gushes in after breaking an embankment on the Bay of Bengal coast in South 24 parganas, West Bengal state, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people are evacuating low-lying areas as Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall early Wednesday in Odisha and West Bengal states. (AP Photo/Mehaboob Uddin Gazi)
  • This Tuesday, May, 25, 2021, satellite image provided by NASA shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast. Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from low-lying areas of two Indian states to escape the strong cyclone barreling toward the eastern coast. Yaas is expected to make landfall Wednesday in West Bengal and Odisha states. It comes amid a coronavirus surge, complicating India's efforts to deal with both. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)
  • An excavator moves boulders to fortify the embankment of a beach in East Medinipur district in West Bengal, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP Photo/Ashim Paul)
  • A policeman uses a loudspeaker asking residents of a village to move to cyclone shelters in Balasore district in Odisha, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP Photo)
1 / 6

APTOPIX India Cyclone

Policemen ask people to move to cyclone shelters as they patrol a beach in Balasore district in Odisha, India, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. (AP Photo)
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 1.1 million people have evacuated low-lying areas before a cyclone hits part of India's eastern coast around midday Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal states. It is due to make landfall around noon.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” has sustained winds of 130-140 kilometers per hour (up to 87 mph) that are gusting up to 155 kph (97 mph), the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A tornado snapped electricity lines that electrocuted two people and damaged 40 houses in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, the top state elected official Mamata Banerjee said.

Kolkata airport is shut until 8 p.m. and train services were canceled before the storm as a precaution, the railroad department said.

The cyclone has dumped more than 17 centimeters (6.5 inches) of rain in Chandabali and Paradip regions of Odisha state since Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Tidal waves of up to 4 meters (13 feet) are likely to flood some low-lying areas.

At least 20 districts in West Bengal state were expected to feel the brunt of the storm. Fishing trawlers and boats were told to take shelter.

The cyclone coming amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India’s efforts to deal with both after another storm, Cyclone Tauktae, hit India’s west coast last week and killed more than 140 people.

Odisha’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, appealed to people being moved to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. “We have to face both the challenges simultaneously,” Patnaik said.

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to help evacuate people and prepare for possible rescue operations, said S.N. Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force. India’s air force and navy were also on standby to carry out relief work.

A year ago, the most powerful cyclone in more than a decade hit eastern India. Nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, which flattened villages and destroyed farms in eastern India and Bangladesh.

“We haven’t been able to fix the damage to our home from the last cyclone. Now another cyclone is coming, how will we stay here?” said Samitri, who uses only one name.

Recommended Stories

  • India coast braces for powerful Cyclone Yaas

    Residents along the east coast of India raced against time to evacuate and prepare their homes for Cyclone Yaas on May 25. The storm caused storm surge to slam the shore along with high winds.

  • Indian State Seeks Ban on Amazon’s ‘The Family Man’ Over Portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils

    The South Indian state of Tamil Nadu has written to India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a ban on Amazon Prime Video India series “The Family Man” on the grounds that it depicts Sri Lankan Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner.” The objection is on the basis of a trailer alone. The series […]

  • After opposing anti-hate crime bill, Hawley blames Democrats’ rhetoric for attacks on Jews

    A month after opposing an anti-hate crimes measure, Hawley blames ‘incendiary rhetoric’ about Israel from Democratic lawmakers for anti-Semitic attacks.

  • Stormy Sea Floods Boardwalk as Cyclone Yaas Approaches West Bengal

    Waves were captured crashing over a concrete wall and flooding the boardwalk along the coast of Digha in West Bengal on May 25, as Cyclone Yaas approached India.Around a million people have been evacuated from low-lying areas on the east coast of India as Cyclone Yaas intensifies, The Times of India said.The India Meteorological Department said the “very severe cyclonic storm” was expected to make landfall on May 26. Credit: Sanjay Kamila via Storyful

  • Tunisia pins tourism hopes on 'unafraid' Russians

    With its economy hit hard by the pandemic, Tunisia is counting on Russians and eastern Europeans to salvage its tourist sector whose employees fear hunger more than Covid-19.

  • We owe it to our kids to put an age limit on social media

    For societies with long histories of protecting children with laws and regulations, isn’t it surprising that nothing is being done to similarly shield them from the various and proven dangers of social media? Just as we teach young people to drive a car with driving lessons, classwork, a highway code guide and a test, let’s teach them how to use social media in a way that won’t harm them.

  • One Million Evacuated as New Cyclone Nears Covid-Ravaged India

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful cyclone is set to slam into India early on Wednesday, the second in less than two weeks, with authorities evacuating more than one million people at a time when the nation is facing the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19.Cyclone Yaas, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane, will cause heavy rains in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, with wind speeds as high as 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. Sea levels may increase four meters above regular tides and inundate low-lying areas, it said.West Bengal has so far shifted about 900,000 people to various relief centers, Mamata Banerjee, the state’s chief minister told reporters Tuesday. About 370,000 people, including state government officials, police, army officers, rehabilitation workers and volunteers, are working together to handle the situation, she said.More than 200,000 people have already been moved from coastal areas of Odisha to safer places and the operation is still continuing, Pradeep Jena, the state’s additional chief secretary said in a text message. Sealing and fortification of doors and windows in hospitals and Covid-19 health facilities are also being done, he said. The government has identified more than 6,500 pregnant women with delivery dates before June 1 and is moving them to hospitals as a priority.The latest storm follows a severe cyclone that hit the west coast last week -- the worst in over two decades in the western state of Gujarat -- killing dozens after a barge sank in the sea. The eastern region was hit by a cyclone in May 2020 with similar wind speeds, while another one in 2019 prompted authorities to evacuate millions of people.The timing of the storm poses several challenges for already stressed authorities in the country, which is battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The infections have strained India’s health system and overwhelmed crematoriums and hospitals. They have also spread to rural areas, where about 70% of the nation’s 1.3 billion people live.Federal Home Minister Amit Shah asked the state governments to ensure adequate power backup for hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold stores and other medical facilities, the ministry said in a statement.High AlertPorts, refineries and plants were on alert. Indian Oil Corp., the biggest refiner, has stopped unloading crude oil at Paradip in Odisha, according to a spokesman.Ongoing construction activities by oil and gas companies in the region have been temporarily suspended, according to Indian Oil. All ships carrying crude oil and other related products have been asked to keep a safe distance from the cyclone’s path, it said in a statement, adding that efforts are underway to ensure smooth supply of liquid medical oxygen from the eastern parts to the rest of the country.The weather department advised fishermen to suspend operations in the area and return immediately to the coast. The storm could damage houses and roads, disrupt movement of trains and disrupt power and telecommunication services, it said in a statement.In neighboring Bangladesh, the government has readied three times more storm shelters than are usually needed to accommodate people evacuated from coastal areas, said Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management. But the country sees no major damage from the cyclone as it’s likely to move toward India’s Odisha, he said.Both Paradip Port Trust and Dhamra Port said all vessels at the anchorage will move to a safer area in the sea, while those alongside berths have been asked to keep their main engines ready to move to sea at short notice.Oil explorers in the Bay of Bengal have been asked to take all precautions to maintain safe operations, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said in a Twitter post. Oil and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said as a precautionary measure all major oil and steel industrial units along the east coast will operate with minimum manpower for the next two to three days.Authorities are cautious this time after a fatal accident last week. The Indian Navy recovered 70 bodies after a barge and a tug boat, working for state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp., sank following cyclone Tauktae that hit the west coast on May 17. The navy rescued 188 people, but some are still missing.(Updates to add details in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police close roadway so this adorable family of ducks can safely cross

    After seeings the 'frightened and disoriented' mother and ducklings, German police and environmental activists who were collecting trash in the area made way for the family to get across.

  • Evacuations Underway as India Braces for Cyclone Yaas

    Around a million people have been evacuated from low-lying areas on the east coast of India, The Times of India said on May 25, as Cyclone Yaas approached.This footage shows police in the state of Odisha evacuating elderly community members. Around 150,000 people were evacuated in Odisha, The Times of India said. More than 800,000 people were relocated in West Bengal.The India Meteorological Department said the “very severe cyclonic storm” was expected to make landfall on May 26. Credit: Jagatsinghpur District Police via Storyful

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to divert the Ryanair plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • Matz excels in NY return, Kluber hurt, Jays top Yanks 6-2

    Steven Matz felt at home in his return to New York, making it appear the Mets gave up too soon when they jettisoned the left-hander to Toronto. Matz limited the Yankees to one run over 6 2/3 innings in his finest outing in two years and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run in a 6-2 victory on Tuesday that stopped the Blue Jays' six-game skid and the New York's six-game winning streak.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • The Auschwitz Museum slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene after she likened vaccination logos to Jewish people wearing gold stars during the Holocaust

    "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene wrote in a tweet earlier Tuesday.

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • ‘Totally unacceptable’: Popular public beach at Lake Norman to remain closed for now

    There aren’t enough lifeguards, Meck Park and Rec says. Where can beach lovers go for a swim?

  • Former Missouri Tigers guard Clarkson takes NBA’s Sixth Man Award with Snyder’s Jazz

    Clarkson was second-team All-SEC in his lone season at Missouri.