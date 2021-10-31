1-on-1 with Rep. Adam Kinzinger

NextShark

On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.