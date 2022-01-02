1-on-1 with Rep. Bennie Thompson

Refinery29

The first week of January starts out in earnest with a new moon in Capricorn on January 2. The energy is ambitious if not a little bit overzealous, what with Mars still transiting Sagittarius and applying a square to Neptune in Pisces. If ever there was a moon that urged her guests to read the room, this one is it. And, if the room in question is the court of Capricorn, then the room is crowded and deeply uncomfortable – despite Mercury’s departure toward the stars of Aquarius. Perhaps because t