1-on-1 with Rep. Bennie Thompson
George Stephanopoulos interviews Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on "This Week."
George Stephanopoulos interviews Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on "This Week."
"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Miley Cyrus sang, amending lyrics from her 2009 hit, "Party in the U.S.A."
Hear what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had to say about Ohio State after the dramatic #RoseBowl game. #GoBucks
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
A viral clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock is being shared on Twitter as fans continue to share their favorite moments following White's death.
Eve Jobs is another lucky celebrity who is enjoying the holiday week in a warm climate. And to celebrate, she’s sharing photos of the stunning bikinis she’s rocking while on vacation. The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs showed off her fit figure in a teeny brown string bikini as she lounged on a chair. […]
“It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”
Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.
The new photo gives a glamorous glimpse at the royal couple's relationship.
La La Anthony has been fine as wine since we first saw her on “Total Request Live” years ago. Now the model, actress, influencer, hostess, […]
The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday
Breaking down the 11 roster moves made by the Packers on Saturday.
I don't know what I'm more scared of: Omicron, or these people.View Entire Post ›
Steph Curry's reaction to Andre Iguodala's clutch 3-pointer was priceless.
The singer was in the middle of "Party in the USA" during "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC when her top fell off and she quickly fixed it.
Please, no Joker impressions.View Entire Post ›
Trump posed for a holiday photo with her mom, Marla Maples, wearing a pale blue puffer jacket and black combat boots.
Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. The statement did not say who caused the disturbance or if there were any arrests, and police did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press for further information. Air Canada also had yet to respond to a request for information.
Ohio State's exciting comeback victory over Utah in a gutsy Rose Bowl thriller showed that college football players do indeed put the game first.
The first week of January starts out in earnest with a new moon in Capricorn on January 2. The energy is ambitious if not a little bit overzealous, what with Mars still transiting Sagittarius and applying a square to Neptune in Pisces. If ever there was a moon that urged her guests to read the room, this one is it. And, if the room in question is the court of Capricorn, then the room is crowded and deeply uncomfortable – despite Mercury’s departure toward the stars of Aquarius. Perhaps because t