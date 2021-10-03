1-on-1 with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Associated Press

Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of “genocide” and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. The immediate recall of Algeria's ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.