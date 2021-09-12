1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

Axios

The press is being pulverized in places where democracy is deteriorating, leaving the world with little visibility into how those regions are transforming under authoritarian rule. Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic was already taking a huge toll on press freedoms around the world. A new wave of geopolitical tension is exacerbating the issue. Driving the news: In Hong Kong last week, Next Digita