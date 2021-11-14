1-on-1 with Sen. John Barrasso
George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. John Barrasso on "This Week."
George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. John Barrasso on "This Week."
Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
Thirteen years ago, Barack Obama deployed some of his cold-eyed analysis when it came time to pick a running mate. Despite the occasional gaffe and errant political admission, Biden was unfailingly loyal to Obama even when they had deep and sincere disagreements.
via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Stay on top of the lat
Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial
Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor
The vice president has been at Biden's side during this administration's two major failures -- the crisis at the border, and the collapse of Afghanistan.
Gosar faces potential censure by the House after posting a video that he says was "truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
A copy of the dossier that parents created included screenshots of Facebook conversations parents had about their opposition to topics such as critical race theory.
A former university professor and retired military man has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
Former President Donald Trump previously said that no “negative effects” came from his rallies during the pandemic, where attendees were […] The post ‘We killed Herman Cain,’ says Trump staffer, according to new book appeared first on TheGrio.
It would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies would take unspecified "action" https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-allies-would-take-action-if-taiwan-attacked-blinken-2021-11-10 if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan.
The former president claimed he was sending his "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border. The White House said he doesn't have one.
The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after withdrawing his application to run for the No. 2 post, pitting himself against several rivals, including the son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos. Go admitted he didn't want to run against Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who made a surprise move earlier on Saturday by filing her candidacy for the vice presidency, ending months-long speculation about her 2022 election plans.
Summer Zervos has dropped a defamation lawsuit against Trump in full, but said she stood by allegations of sexual assault against him.
The Senate minority leader failed to mention his years-long campaign to strong-arm the nation's judiciary to the right.
Eric Adams, the mayor-elect for New York City, is calling on his fellow Democrats to reject a Black Lives Matter activist’s threats that there would be “riots and bloodshed” if plainclothes policing is reinstalled in the city. BLM activist Hawk Newsome made the threats during a meeting Wednesday with Adams, a former police officer who […]