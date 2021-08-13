This 1-of-10 Pagani Zonda R Evolution Supercar Could Be Yours for $6.5 Million

An ultra-rare example of Pagani’s engineering prowess is now up for grabs RM Sotheby’s.

The four-wheeler in question is a 2010 Pagani Zonda R Evolution that is available via a private sale at RM Sotheby’s for the handsome fee of $6.5 million. The immaculate black beauty, which has covered just 632 miles in its lifetime, represents the pinnacle of Pagani engineering and has an exceptional pedigree.

Pagani unveiled the first Zonda, the C12, at the Geneva Motor Show in 1999. The Italian marque followed up with a few high-octane variants over the next few years before unveiling the Zonda R in 2007. Touted as Horacio Pagani’s tour de force, this was the automaker’s first track-focused beast and was unequivocally ferocious. In fact, it still holds a Nürburgring record for completing the racecourse in 6 minutes 47 seconds in July 2010.

This particular model is the fifth of just 10 Zonda Rs built between 2009 and 2011, according to the auction house. It’s also one of only a handful to be upgraded to the Evolution spec that includes a bump in horsepower, as well as a set of lightweight magnesium alloys, a smaller secondary wing underneath the standard rear wing and additional dive planes on the front corners for extra downforce. This specific Evolution also sports exposed carbon fiber bodywork with “tricolore” accents throughout and the signature quad exhausts.

Under the hood, the Zonda R is powered by a naturally aspirated, Mercedes-Benz 6.0-liter V-12 engine mated to a six-speed sequential transaxle. The tuned Evolution can churn out a gutsy 800 hp while the regular Zonda R is good for 740 horses. With a formidable power-to-weight ratio and lightning-quick gear changes, the Zonda R can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and hit more than 230 mph at full tilt.

RM Sotheby’s says this is the first Pagani Zonda to be offered publicly in the US market, which helps explain that hefty price tag. Hey, nobody said owning a piece of Pagani history would come cheap.

