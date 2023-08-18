1 in 10 schoolchildren are not up-to-date on vaccines in Wisconsin, amid drop in childhood immunization rates

State health officials are urging parents and guardians to vaccinate their school-age children against preventable diseases, as the new school year gears up and as childhood vaccination rates continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

School immunization data from the past school year shows about 90,000 K-12 students, or 10.1%, did not meet minimum immunization requirements for attending school or had no vaccination record on file, according to figures reported by public and private schools to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

About half of those students had a waiver exempting them from having to get one or more vaccines. Others were behind schedule or were in the process of getting vaccines.

While more students were up-to-date with their vaccines this past school year than the prior one, vaccination rates still lagged behind pre-pandemic levels, when fewer than 9% of students were missing a required vaccination.

"We still have some ground to gain to get back to pre-pandemic levels, but I think we’re starting to turn the corner," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the Wisconsin health department's immunization program manager, during a call with reporters Wednesday.

Childhood immunization rates have been down nationwide. The reasons have to do with lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed and people may have been hesitant to go to the doctor's office. Some children who got behind on their routine vaccines still have not caught up. Misinformation about vaccines and the politicization of the pandemic response and COVID-19 vaccines also may be fueling parental skepticism of vaccines.

When it comes to preventing very contagious diseases, these seemingly small slips in vaccination rates can make a big difference. That's because it takes a high level of group immunity to keep the diseases from taking hold and spreading through populations.

Measles is one such disease, and one that state health officials have seen a troubling drop in immunization rates for, Schauer said.

In 2019, the United States recorded more than 1,200 cases of measles, the most of any year since 1992, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles and occurred in close-knit communities with low vaccination rates.

"That's something we don't want to see," Schauer said.

She said state health officials have seen a 5-6% decline in children under 2 receiving their first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine.

"To see that drop is of concern," she said.

In Wisconsin, the number of students with waivers exempting them from immunization requirements jumped from about 41,000, or 4.6% of students, in the 2021-22 school year to about 48,000 students, or 5.4% in the 2022-23 school year, according to DHS. Students and their parents may seek waivers on the basis of personal convictions or for medical or religious reasons.

While some students or their parents may be hesitant or skeptical of vaccines, others may simply not have easy access to them, Schauer said.

School immunization rates can vary widely from district to district and from school to school. In the Milwaukee School District, about 21% of students did not meet minimum immunization requirements last school year, with most of the students either in the process of getting vaccines or behind schedule, according to figures submitted by schools within the district to DHS.

In some school districts, fewer than half of the students are up-to-date on their vaccines.

Schauer said the state health department works with local partners to figure out what may be contributing to low vaccination rates in one place and to try to boost those numbers.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all," Schauer said. "In one area, there may be questions about vaccines, and in another area, those questions are answered but it's an issue of access."

Schauer encouraged parents and guardians in financial need to look into a federal program that pays for vaccines for needy children.

"No child should go unvaccinated due to financial concerns," she said.

The Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines free of charge to children who are uninsured, underinsured or eligible for Medicaid, through a network of clinics and other providers that participate in the program.

A list of clinics and other providers participating in the program can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/vfc-parent.htm.

Devi Shastri, of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 1 in 10 Wisconsin schoolchildren not up-to-date on vaccines