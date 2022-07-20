$1.19 million cash, guns seized from Medford shipping business

Jul. 20—A Southern Oregon man linked to at least three local cannabis businesses, and the manager of a west Medford shipping business both are under investigation for allegedly scheming to ship unlicensed marijuana from the Rogue Valley across state lines.

The multi-agency Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Taskforce — involving Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford police — say they're working with federal agents as part of a yearlong investigation into ProPack & Ship, at 2728 W. Main St., and an illegal shipping business worth more than $1 million.

According to a JCSO news advisory issued this week, IMET detectives say they seized $1,191,970 in cash and 16 firearms suspected to be linked to proceeds from shipping illicit marijuana during a search of the west Medford business May 13, and an east Medford home in the 2500 block of Tahitian Avenue.

Medford police drug detection dogs allegedly flagged several packages during the search, and police say detectives plan to pursue additional search warrants on those packages.

Police say the city of Medford is reviewing the company's business license based on the allegations.

Attempts to reach ProPack were unsuccessful. A call to its listed phone number Tuesday afternoon resulted in an automated greeting with no opportunity to leave a message, and the business website listed on Google showed it unavailable.

Police say they have contacted multiple involved parties and named suspects that included a 53-year-old suspect who was at the business and a 28-year-old suspect at the east Medford home. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed in the case in either U.S. District Court in Medford nor in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Searches through the Oregon Secretary of State's business directory showed the 28-year-old was manager of ProPack, and the 53-year-old suspect is listed as having roles in companies that include Ashland Cannabis Company LLC, Blackout Greenhouse and Growers Supply LLC and Rogue Valley Dispensary LLC.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.