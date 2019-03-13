1 of 194 1970 Ford Shelby GT350 Convertible Pro Touring For Sale

Now's your chance to own an ultra-rare 1970 GT350 vert!

In the middle of a race for performance and horsepower, Ford debuted the pony car. Although the production of the first Mustangs began in 1964, it wasn’t until 1965 that the Falcon-powered car received a major horsepower upgrade from none other than Carroll Shelby. Building on a body style that was strongly considered from the beginning but not yet available, Shelby took the '65 Fastback and created the iconic GT350.

Following a successful five years, unfortunately stricter US environmental laws forced the GT350's discontinuation and by the end of 1969 there were 789 unsold brand new cars. Production ceased and all of the remaining cars were given new serial numbers and sold as 1970 GT350s. As the last of its kind, it was available as either a Fastback or a convertible, with only 194 made to the latter specification.

Fleming’s Ultimate Garage has a beautiful example of a '70 GT350 Convertible Pro Touring for sale at $69,990 (£53,200, €61,950). This car has undergone an extensive restoration and features several upgrades and modernizations. From the professionally built aluminum head 351ci V8 pumping out a wild 500hp to the highly tunable four wheel independent suspension, this car is solid.

The interior features a custom dash with Dakota Digital gauges and original AM/FM stereo, a hidden digital Bluetooth capable sound system to play songs from your smart phone, and embroidered Shelby Black bucket seats.

The restoration and reproduction of the Gray and Dark Cherry GT350 was professionally done and documented. With three folders of receipts showing almost $100,000 in restoration expense, $69,990 seems like a small price to pay for such an immaculate and rare car. You can check it out now in the Motorious classifieds.

