$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

FILE - In this July 26, 2022 file photo, Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SCOTT McFETRIDGE and CIARAN GILES
·3 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs, making it the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Only two prizes have grown larger than the massive jackpot that could be won Friday night. Other lotteries elsewhere around the globe offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they are more integrated into life in their countries.

“There are a ton of lotteries throughout the world,” said Bill Coley, president of the Institute of Responsible Gaming, Lotteries and Sports at Miami University. “It’s the mystiques of mathematics. You can take a nominal fee and give a chance to build a revenue stream of a billion dollars for potentially one individual. It’s pretty exciting.”

Lotteries in the U.S. initially mirrored similar games in Europe, and in 1776 one was created to help fund the Revolutionary War.

Lotteries remain popular in Europe. The Eurojackpot game paid a $120 million euro ($121.9 million) prize just last week to someone in Denmark, and a player in the United Kingdom recently won a $230 million euros ($233.6 million) Euromillions prize.

Arjan van’t Veer, the secretary general of the European Lotteries Association, noted there also are numerous national lotteries.

Among the most celebrated is Spain’s El Gordo (The Fat One).

Although it isn’t held until Dec. 22, a large promotion campaign began July 5. The effort always includes promotional videos, such as one this summer featuring a know-it-all who is exposed as a know-nothing because he doesn't know where tickets are sold.

The U.S. Mega Millions and Powerball games can offer bigger individual prizes, but El Gordo’s 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion) is the biggest game for total prizes. About 70% of the lottery’s proceeds pay for prizes, with the remainder going to the government.

The top-prize is 4 million euros ($4 million). But the standard ticket bought by people is 20-euro “decimo,” or one-tenth of a full ticket, so that people with the winning number on their décimo get 400,000 euros ($406,340), or about 330,000 euros ($335,268) after taxes.

Spain established the national lottery as a charity in 1763 during the reign of King Carlos III. Despite wars and other political and economic crises, the lottery has never been suspended.

Purchasing and sharing decimos — especially in the run-up to Christmas — is a tradition among families, friends, co-workers and in bars and sports and social clubs. People line up, even in the cold and rain, outside lottery offices, especially those that have sold winning tickets in the past.

After the winning numbers are announced, televised street and bar celebrations follow, with people dancing and singing with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine.

There also are numerous large lotteries in Asia, such as the Japan Jumbo Draw as well as Japan’s Loto 6 and Loto 7, and the Ultra Lotto in the Philippines.

David Schwartz, a professor and gaming historian at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, noted that lotteries have long histories throughout the world, in part because they are simple to play and offer rare but potentially huge winnings.

“The driving force behind lotteries is that one ticket isn't that expensive but you have a chance for a huge, huge payoff," Schwartz said. “I think people have an understanding there are pretty slim odds, but on the other hand, somebody has to win."

Visitors to the U.S. are welcome to play lottery games like Mega Millions, and for years residents of Canada and Mexico who live along the borders have made the short trip to buy tickets. There also are options to buy tickets online through private companies, but U.S. lottery officials says people do so at their own risk.

And keep in mind, Ohio Lottery spokesman Michael Bycko said, that people who aren't U.S. residents are still on the hook for federal and possibly state taxes, depending on where they play.

___

Giles reported from Madrid.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. voices concern over Tunisian democracy

    The United States raised concerns over Tunisia's democracy on Thursday after President Kais Saied introduced a new constitution giving himself far more powers, but the broad reaction among Western democracies was muted. The new constitution was endorsed in a referendum the president held on Monday, a year after Saied moved to shut down the elected parliament and start ruling by decree. "Tunisia has experienced an alarming erosion of democratic norms over the past year and reversed many of the Tunisian people's hard-won gains since 2011," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.1 billion for Friday, July 29, 2022; Here's how to play

    The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now the second largest ever for the Mega Millions and the third largest United States lottery.

  • Lottery fever: Why do giant jackpots like Mega Millions whip people into a frenzy?

    With the Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.02 billion, lottery fever is in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."

  • Mega Millions jackpot now tops $1B; New millionaires in NY, NJ

    One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes has grown a little bigger as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

  • Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no one wins Tuesday’s drawing

    That’s the fourth largest jackpot ever in the U.S.

  • Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, South Korea

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea.

  • UK Supreme Court refuses to intervene in life-support battle

    The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle. Archie Battersbee's parents filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to halt rulings by lower courts to allow doctors to legally withdraw life support from their son. Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, found him unconscious at home on Apr. 7.

  • Mega Millions lottery drawing: If you win, here's how to stay safe and secure

    As players pick numbers across 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — and dream of a winning jackpot — people need to know how to protect themselves. Here are tips.

  • Katie Janness murder: What we know about Piedmont Park stabbing 1 year later

    Thursday morning marks one year since the gruesome discovery of a woman and her dog who were stabbed to death in Piedmont Park. Katie Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were killed in the park on July 28, 2021. One year later, police have not been able to identify a suspect or arrest anyone in the case.

  • House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet

    The House Jan. 6 committee has interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and is in negotiations to talk to several other former members of Donald Trump's Cabinet as it scrutinizes the days after the Capitol insurrection and discussions about whether to try and remove the then-president from office. The negotiations come as the committee was interviewing Trump's onetime chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, on Thursday. The former South Carolina congressman held that job until 2020 and later was special envoy for Northern Ireland, a post he resigned immediately after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

    Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?

    The followers of the influential populist Shiite cleric came by the thousands to storm Iraq's parliament. Mass mobilization and control is a well-worn strategy of Muqtada al-Sadr, a mercurial figure who has emerged as a powerful force in Iraq’s cutthroat political scene with a nationalist, anti-Iran agenda. Wednesday's storming of parliament came after al-Sadr's Tehran-backed political rival, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated a pro-Iran politician to be Iraq's new leader.

  • Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places

    The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday announcement, that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs. “Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America,” Vilsack said in a statement tallying the number of people who could be helped at about 31,000 in states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas.

  • Death penalty stands for man who murdered Lake Township couple

    The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences for George C. Brinkman, who murdered Lake Township couple Gene and Bobbi John in 2017.

  • Why Some Experts Suggest Getting a PCR Test, Even If You Already Know You Have COVID-19

    For Rachel Robles, getting diagnosed with Long COVID was an uphill battle. David Putrino, a Long COVID researcher at New York’s Mount Sinai health system who co-authored a chapter of the forthcoming Long COVID Survival Guide with Robles and neurologist Dr. Dona Kim Murphey, says he “wholeheartedly” agrees that people should get as much documentation of an infection as possible.

  • Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

    An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child's burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.

  • Officer involved in Jayland Walker's shooting previously fired gun on duty, city official says

    It is unclear why Akron officials initially excluded records showing the officer fired a weapon since they included this type of information before.

  • Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest

    One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes has gotten a little bigger.

  • Mega Millions drawing July 29, 2022: How big can the jackpot get before a winner?

    Playing the lottery? Here's what to know ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

  • Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?

    The game's expected payout climbed past the $1 billion mark after its last drawing, on Tuesday.