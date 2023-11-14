$1.1K stolen from Dollar General, woman charged

POLK TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman after she was found stealing over $1,100 worth of items from Dollar General.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 9 around 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar General in Monroe County for a reported retail theft.

Man found dead, state police seek answers

Police say a 35-year-old from Kunkletown was discovered to have stolen $1,150 worth of merchandise from the store.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were filed through the Monroe County District Court. State police noted all the items stolen were returned to Dollar General.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.