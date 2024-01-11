$1.1M potentially taken from KY school district, superintendent says. Case given to FBI

Fulton Independent school district in Kentucky has asked the FBI to investigate allegations of $1.1 million being misappropriated, Superintendent Jeff Rogers confirmed Wednesday.

Rogers said the investigation centers on employees who have retired from the school district.

An independent audit of the district obtained Wednesday by the Herald-Leader showed inadequate financial controls were in place.

The Fulton Independent Schools board adopted an inaccurate budget, and the budget was not appropriately monitored, according to the audit.

The beginning balance for fiscal year 2024 was incorrect, the audit said. The school district was taking corrective action.

Rogers said he couldn’t provide additional details about the investigation. FBI officials didn’t immediately comment.

A meeting on the issue has been set with Kentucky Department of Education officials later in the month, Rogers said.

“The Kentucky Department of Education is aware of the reports of Fulton Independent School District financial shortfalls and is in contact with Superintendent Rogers regarding these reports,” said spokesperson Jennifer Ginn.

KDE is working with the school district to schedule dates for department personnel to visit the district in early 2024 to learn more about the district’s financial position, processes and internal controls, Ginn said.