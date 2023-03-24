1 of 2 accused prostitutes wanted in connection to Nathan Millard’s death arrested in Baton Rouge

One of two accused prostitutes wanted in connection with the death of a missing Walton County father has been arrested.

Nathan Millard vanished while on a business trip on Feb. 23. His body was found rolled up in plastic and a carpet several weeks later.

Investigators determined that Millard had been doing drugs and engaging with prostitutes when he died of an overdose. A man that Baton Rouge police said was a known drug dealer, Derrick Perkins, was later arrested for improperly disposing of his body, among other charges.

On Thursday, police announced that they were also searching for two accused prostitutes who were also involved in Millard’s death.

On Friday, police arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry, who was wanted for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Police are still searching for Tabbetha Barner, who is wanted for prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Warrants reveal that Millard was doing drugs with the two women at a house in south Baton Rouge when he lost consciousness. Perkins attempted to revive him with Narcan but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Perkins rolled Millard’s body up in plastic and a rug and Guidry helped him load the body into the trunk of his car. Perkins disposed of the body outside of a funeral home on March. 6.

It’s unclear if Perkins and Guidry are facing any additional charges.