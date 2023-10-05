$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
While there was no Jackpot winner Wednesday night, two tickets worth more than $1.2 million were sold in Northern California, including the Bay Area.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
The Biden administration released its four-year plan for offshore energy production on Friday.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
Weight is a factor in the length of the needle your injector uses, but you may have to advocate for it yourself.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
The pop star's appearances at games have led to a bump in NFL ratings. And that's just the beginning of the Swift effect.
The annual tradition of Fat Bear Week has returned for 2023 as voting begins Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Fans will vote for their favorite chonky brown bear from Katmai National Park and Preserve to see which bear will reign supreme.
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.
Senator Elizabeth Warren told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that if the CFPB's funding structure is nullified, it would "touch the lives of everybody in this country."