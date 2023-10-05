$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner

TechCrunch

ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."