1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner

A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday.

Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The second suspect fled and has not been found. Deputies are conducting a search.

Detectives are searching the home and speaking to the homeowner.

This is a developing story.

