1 of 2 deaths in deadly house fire ruled homicide by medical examiner’s office

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled one of the deaths in a house fire initially thought to have been caused by a gas leak a homicide.

The fire broke out around 8:37 a.m. Dec. 3 at a home on Bolton Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two people were found dead inside. The first victim was found in the front room on the right side of the home. The second victim was in a front room on the left side of the home.

Atlanta Gas was on the scene and located a gas leak in the front yard of the residence. Channel 2 Action News was outside the home on Monday afternoon as several agencies including the National Transportation Safety Board investigated.

TRENDING STORIES:

It now appears that one of the victims was killed prior to the fire.

The victims have not been identified, though neighbors told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that one of the people killed was an older neighbor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear how the victim who was killed died, or if investigators think the second victim was responsible for the first victim’s death.