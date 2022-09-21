1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor

One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor.

Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor.

While inside the home, officers found the “severely decomposed” bodies of an elderly man and a woman, according to police.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health identified one of the bodies as Susan Menard, who served as the mayor of Woonsocket from 1995 until 2009.

Menard stepped down from the job in 2009 when her daughter died unexpectedly, the Providence Journal reported.

Investigators didn’t find any evidence in the home indicating that a crime had been committed, according to the newspaper.

The identity of the deceased man hasn’t been released.

The causes of death for both individuals are still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

